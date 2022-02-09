Catherine Zeta-Jones embodies Indiana Jones as she shares excitement for brand new project The actress has clearly worn many a hat in her career

Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken on quite a few exciting projects over the span of her career, and recently shared the latest one.

The actress took to social media to share that she would be helming Disney Plus' new series National Treasure, based on the film franchise.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones teases exciting news

She shared a picture showing off her new look for the series, dressed in a combination of a brown patterned shirt with skinny jeans and a cowboy hat.

"'National Treasure' here I come! So excited to share my next adventure with you. Just about to embark on this fantastic @disneyplus project.

"Grab your map, hold on to your hat and let's go!!!!! #NationalTreasure," she captioned her post, and fans were left enthusiastic.

"It's gonna be amazing just because they have you in it," one wrote, with another saying: "Woot woot! Excited to see this!"

Catherine will helm National Treasure on Disney Plus

A third added: "YOU ARE BEYOND BEAUTIFUL," with one even commenting: "Go Billie! Go Billie," referencing her character in the upcoming show.

According to Deadline, Catherine will play the character of Billie, a "billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

"She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie's used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her."

The Oscar-winning star has capably displayed her many talents on a variety of occasions, and this one is slated to be another showcase of her skill.

The actress has a whole host of talents to showcase

She recently gave fans a glimpse at her many abilities with a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of Chicago, her most acclaimed performance to date.

"What a moment! Singing and dance rehearsals for Chicago," she wrote as she pulled off a variety of complicated choreography and vocal runs.

