WATCH: Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker like you've never seen them before for Super Bowl commercial

Today Show stars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker have come together with Craig Melvin and Carson Daly for a brilliant new commercial that will air during the Super Bowl on 13 February.

The morning news anchors have partnered with She Can Stem, an organization that encourages girls to get into the science and technology fields from a young age. In the clip, the team are back at middle school in the 1970s with Hoda wearing pigtails and a pink stripe sweater, while Savannah rocks long blonde hair in two low ponytails, and a floral print turtleneck paired with a velour waistcoat.

As the teacher asks what they want to be when they grow up, the young women around them share their hopes and dreams including analysing data from the Cloud and revolutionize 3D printing.

Savannah then asks: "If I say two jobs do I get extra credit?" to which Al, sitting behind her, pulls a funny face.

Craig meanwhile is playing with glue and has his hands stuck to a game, while Al shares that when he grows up he wants to be a "meteor".

"You mean a meteorologist," asks one of the girls, to which Al retorts "no".

Al wants to be a meteor...

"We made a super bowl ad!!! A public service announcement for girls and STEM careers!!" Savannah captioned the fun clip.

The commercial will air during the Super Bowl game which will see the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals for the highest championship title in the country.

Hoda throws a ball of paper at Carson

Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige will be performing for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show along with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

The five music icons - who between them have 43 Grammys - join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year’s performer The Weeknd.

