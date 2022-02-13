Amy Schumer sizzles in lace lingerie as she teases exciting news Fans have shared their theories about the upcoming announcement

Amy Schumer looked absolutely breathtaking while wearing black lace lingerie in a post to Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing the glamorous snap alongside a series of throwback photos, the comedian wrote the caption: "Big fun news comin."

In one of the photos, a young Amy can be seen holding a balloon that says 'A star is born,' while another picture shows the actress looking oh-so-sophisticated in a trench coat and shades.

Fans took to the comments to speculate on the upcoming news, with many hoping that she will be announced as the next host at the 94th Academy Awards. One person wrote: "Tease!!!! Are you hosting the Oscars!?!?!" while another added: "Hosting the Oscars, yes?"

Amy shared the sensational picture to Instagram

Other fans guessed that the star would be releasing tickets for a new stand-up tour, with one person writing: "Please say you’re going on tour!!" while another hoped for the return of her hit sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer, commenting: "Inside Amy Schumer coming back!!?"

Amy looked stylish in a trench coat and shades

As well as teasing her upcoming announcement, the actress also celebrated her four-year anniversary with her husband Chris Fischer. Posting a black and white photo of the couple on Instagram, she wrote: "Find someone who can stand you. Four years today. Love you honey baby."

Amy married Chris, a chef and farmer, in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Valentine's Day in 2018. The couple share one son, Gene David Fischer, who was born in 2019 via C-section.

The comedian recently shared a heartfelt post about the two-year-old to Instagram and was inundated with support from fellow celebrities. Alongside a photo of Amy next to her son, she wrote: "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.

Amy married her husband Chris in 2018

"Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

People were quick to fill the comments with messages of support. Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented: "It's the best and the hardest job. Sounds like you're doing it right!" while fellow comedian and The After Party star Ilana Glazer added: "Perfectly said and helpful to hear."

