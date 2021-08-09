Jimmy Fallon, Pete Davidson and Amy Schumer among comedians to honor 9/11 20th anniversary with special event Michael Che and Colin Jost will also appear

A host of comedians including Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will take part in a special performance to honor the 20th anniversary of the devastating 9/11 attacks in New York City.

NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will be the comedy event of the year and it will be hosted by Jon and Pete, joined by the likes of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live cohorts Michael Che and Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Tom Segura, Bill Burr, Dave Attell, and Ronny Chieng.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for 9/11 charities as well and will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden. It will take place on 12 September, the day after the anniversary.

MORE: Amy Schumer shares wonderful video of dad crying as he meets Goldie Hawn

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pete Davidson jokes abour father's death in Justin Bieber roast

Pete's father died in the 9/11 attack, and he has long made the heartbreaking moment part of his comedy set.

Jon has been a long-term advocate for the victims, survivors, and first responders still dealing with physical, mental, and financial difficulties 20 years on.

Tickets for the show will go on sale through Ticketmaster.com this week. Pre-sale tickets will be available on 11 August, while general admission tickets go on sale 13 August.

Jon and Jimmy will both perform

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be permitted during the show, and all guests must be fully vaccinated in line with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent announcement mandating that attendees of indoor events must be vaccinated.

Pete's father was a New York City firefighter on the morning two airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers.

The terrorist attack killed 2,753 people.

Pete, Colin and Michael will all appear

Pete was just seven-years-old when his father died.

He often pays tribute to his father on the date, and for the 15-year anniversary he shared a picture of his father drinking a beer, and captioning it: “Can’t believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend !!! Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here