Amy Schumer inundated with love and support after heartfelt post about her son

Amy Schumer is opening up about the hard to handle moments of parenthood. Though no stranger to being vulnerable with her comedy on the internet, Amy opened up on Instagram about one kind of vulnerability that isn't always easy.

After a heartfelt post featuring her rarely seen two-year-old son, Gene, the comedian's comments were flooded with support from celebrities and fans alike who can relate to the ups and downs of motherhood.

The candid post featured Amy alongside her son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer, the two with matching smiles and hair color. In the caption, she wrote: "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to."

People were quick to comment just how much they understood her, and express that she certainly wasn't alone in the feeling. Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented: "It's the best and the hardest job. Sounds like you're doing it right!" Queer Eye's Tan France, who welcomed son Ismail with husband Rob France in 2021, also showed support, writing: "That's exactly how it is and feels. It's beautiful and terrifying."

The comedian poses next to her adorable toddler

Amy is undoubtedly feeling the love, receiving thousands of paragraphs upon paragraphs full of advice and words of encouragement.

Describing the rollercoaster of emotions a mother can feel, she wrote: "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to."

Amy with her husband Chris

The actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and commemorated the milestone year with yet another candid and honest post. In a picture featuring Amy on vacation clad in a backless swimsuit, the star thanked the people who made her journey possible, including the doctors who performed her endometriosis surgery as well as the surgeon who did her liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally," Amy revealed, and fans and friends responded with compliments and admiration.

