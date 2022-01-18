Amy Schumer shares emotional post posing in a black swimsuit as she admits 'I feel good' The star has been through a lot

Amy Schumer opened up to fans with a photo they weren't expecting - and she looks fantastic.

The star shared good news about her well-documented battle with endometriosis and accompanied her words with two stunning swimsuit photos.

Amy took to Instagram with the snapshots on the beach in a tropical location. In the images, the mom-of-one wore a black, long-sleeved swimsuit and oozed confidence.

WATCH: Amy Schumer reveals a tumor was found during surgery

She wrote: "I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go."

Her words were met with support from her fans who commented: "So happy you feel good AND this hot tamale peekaboo back SUIT," and, "Yay!! Feeling good is so important!! So glad you’re feeling better!! And looking amazing isn’t a bad thing either."

Amy said she feels so thrilled to be feeling good

It was in September 2021 that Amy revealed she had a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat endometriosis.

"I'm feeling really hopeful and I am really glad that I did it, and I think it's going to change my life," she wrote on social media.

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

Amy's husband Chris Fischer has been by her side throughout her battle

She said she wanted to share the story to raise awareness, because "so many people don't even know the word 'endometriosis.'"

The debilitating condition - in which tissue normally found in the uterus starts to grow in other parts of the body - leads to very uncomfortable and long-term pelvic pain.

Thankfully, it looks like the surgery worked for Amy. Here's hoping for a healthier 2022.

