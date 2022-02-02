Paris Hilton marks Lunar New Year with spectacular red feathered gown The reality star is ringing in the new year right

While Paris Hilton may still be reeling in the joy of her dream wedding last year, she marked another celebration with fans on social media.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself wearing a jaw-dropping red gown.

The outfit featured a sequined bodice and a long feathered skirt that featured a very high slit that allowed her to show off one of her lean legs, finishing it off with her sleek blonde locks.

Paris used the picture to celebrate the Lunar New Year with fans as she wrote: "Happy Lunar New Year," on her shot, surrounded by the number 2022.

The American media personality has been celebrating the showcasing of her magnificent wedding to Carter Reum through her special Paris in Love.

Along with a variety of snippets she's posted on her social media highlighting significant moments, from the vows to the moment she walked down the aisle, a recent one sparked a particularly big response.

She shared a clip of herself reuniting with close friend and The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie in an emotional video.

Paris celebrated the lunar new year in a red feathered gown

"Sill & Bill Forever! Thank you @NicoleRichie for sharing my special day with me. Love you! #Sanasa," she captioned her clip.

As she continued to exclaim: "Sanasa" throughout the video, fans immediately started reminiscing about their show together and celebrated the reunion.

In her latest video, she displayed one of the incredible performances from her event, that of Macy Gray, which got the attendees on their feet.

"Throughout my three-day wedding weekend we had the most magical performances, including the one and only @MacyGray," she wrote in her caption.

Paris and Nicole reunited for her glamorous wedding

"l loved dancing with you on stage! Thank you for sharing your beautiful voice with all of us during our unforgettable night! #ParisInLove #ForeverHiltonReum."

