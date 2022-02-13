Who is LA Rams' Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend Lauren Wood? The football star is expecting his first child

It's a big weekend for Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The football star is not only appearing in the Super Bowl on Sunday but is also expecting the arrival of his first child at any moment.

Find out everything you need to know about Odell's Instagram model girlfriend Lauren Wood here.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend Lauren Wood?

Lauren Wood is a 28-year-old model, fitness trainer and influencer. She frequently posts workout videos to her 1.7 million fans on her Instagram page.

Lauren was first linked to the football player back in November 2019 when she celebrated Odell's birthday. Posting a series of snaps of the pair, she wrote: "Happy birthday @obj! Your soul is pure gold. You know I can write a lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters."

The couple made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Odell and Lauren have been linked since 2019

The pair like to keep their personal lives out of the limelight, with Odell telling GQ in 2019: "You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I'm dating or anything like that. And you won't. I don't need to give you that."

While neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship, they often post about one another on Instagram. Celebrating Lauren's birthday last year, Odell posted: "Through thick and thin every day with you has been a blessing. I know that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why.

The couple announced the news in November last year

"My favourite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that."

The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year, with Odell sharing several image showing his hands cradling Lauren's pregnant stomach. He wrote: "My gift won't be wrapped under a tree this year but I can't wait to meet you."

Odell and Lauren is expecting their first child any day now

When asked about the possibility of his girlfriend giving birth over the Super Bowl weekend, the football star said that he plans to be there. "I don't need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing," he said per The New York Post. "I think God has a different plan. I don't need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I'm on watch."

"Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I'm on call. I'm on watch. I'm on standby," he added per the Associated Press.

