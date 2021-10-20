Sanditon series two first look photos are here - and there are some big changes Are you excited?

After a wait that feels like forever, the highly-anticipated second series of Sanditon will soon be among us. To get us even more excited, the period drama has released some very exciting first look photos from the upcoming new season – and it seems there are some big changes ahead.

Following Theo James' dramatic exit from the show, the PBS Masterpiece drama has promised new faces as well as familiar ones to look forward to in the new episodes.

Fans can look forward to being reunited with leading lady Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, who is also set for some change this season.

Charlotte has taken up the role of governess to Augusta Wilson, played by the drama's newcomer Eloise Webb, who is Alexander Colbourne's 17-year-old niece described as "giving Charlotte a run for her money". Viewers can also expect to see Charlotte's younger sister, Alison (Rosie Graham) coming to town in search of her own romantic dream.

Also reprising their roles for the show include Kris Marshall as Tom Parker and Crystal Clarke as fan-favourite Georgiana Lambe.

The synopsis for series two reads: "The second series promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army make Sanditon their new base. The Parkers are back, as Tom Parker strives to rebuild Sanditon.

"But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?"

The hit show will be available to watch on PBS Masterpiece in the US while UK fans can watch the drama on BritBox. Series two launches on March 20 2022.

