Sanditon announces season two release date - and these new characters' photos are sure to cause a stir Are you a fan of the Jane Austen-inspired drama?

The release date for Sanditon has finally been revealed, meaning that the countdown for new episodes is officially on!

It's been confirmed that the second season will arrive on British screens via streaming service BritBox on Monday 21 March 2022, following its US premiere on PBS's Masterpiece channel the day before. The new episodes are also expected to air on ITV1 later in the year, although no date has been set.

What's more, the bosses behind the Jane Austen-inspired drama have released some first-look photos of Rose Williams' Charlotte Heywood new love interests. Check them out below...

Ben Lloyd-Hughes, pictured with his sleeves rolled up as he stands by a swing, will portray one of her new suitors, Alexander Colbourne, who has been described as "thoughtful, cerebral, and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness". Fans may recognise the actor as he starred alongside departing star Theo James in the 2014 sci-fi film Divergent.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes will play new character Alexander Colbourne

Also vying for the young heroine's affections is "self-assured war hero" Colonel Francis Lennox, played by Tom Weston-Jones, who viewers will have recently seen in hit Netflix series Shadow and Bones. Other new faces joining the cast of season two include Normal People's Frank Blake, newcomer Maxim Ays and Merlin actor Alexander Vlahos, who can be seen below.

Alexander Vlahos plays Charles Lockhart

In a third photo, Tom can be seen alongside Frank and Maxim at what appears to be a ball.

Season two will see the army arrives to make Sanditon their new base

Season two will pick up the action nine months after the events of season one and focus on "new romances, friendships and challenges" for the residents of Sanditon.

The official synopsis for season two reads: "Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?

"The Parkers are back, as Tom strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. The Army arrives to make Sanditon their new base and with them bring potential new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents."

