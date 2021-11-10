Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing We can't wait for this!

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres.

The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era will be exclusively in theaters on @belfastmovie this weekend." Many of the fan favourite characters could be seen including Michelle Dockery and Allan Leech as Lady Mary Crawley and Tom Branson respectively.

WATCH: First look at Downton Abbey 2 here

Although the full snippet was not revealed, fans were nevertheless thrilled with the sneak peek at the second film. One fan said in the comments: "Can't wait! But I have to… love Downton Abbey." A second commented: "YYAAAAASSSSS!!!" as third wrote excitedly: "OMG!!!! TOM REALLY MARRIES!!!!"

Meanwhile, the short clip was not the only taste of Downton that fans got on Wednesday. The Instagram account also shared a series of photographs showing the cast back at Highclere including Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith and many more.

We're so excited for the new movie

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

The sequel is out in March

Joining the original principal cast are some new additions including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Hugh is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in the hit series Hannibal, while Laura is known for her roles in White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Meanwhile, French actress Nathalie has appeared in Catch Me If You Can and Call My Agent, and Dominic is best known for starring in The Wire and The Affair - he is also set to play Prince Charles in The Crown. Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in the UK on 18 March.

