Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine teases major season 11 storyline – and we can't wait

Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine is the show's matriarch. Having been a part of the series since season one, the actress, who plays Mayoress Catherine Bordey, opened up about being one of the longest serving cast members, and how even she didn't expect an upcoming season 11 storyline…

Chatting to HELLO! for Under the Palms, Élizabeth explained that Catherine and Neville's sister Izzy, who made her debut in episode five, will have an important storyline together. She said: "The actress playing Izzy is really fun and we have excellent scenes coming, but I can't tell you because it's a secret… it's full of surprises, and even Catherine will be very surprised!

"I love it because I didn't know – I asked, 'What will happen between Izzy and Catherine?' and they said, 'We can't tell you, you'll see.'"

Catherine, of course, is Mayoress of St Marie, and always helps the detectives of the island – and certainly helped Neville confess his feelings towards Florence. Speaking about the couple's potential romance, she said: "Catherine always wants people to be happy, but maybe they weren't a good couple, maybe they didn't fit together! Maybe Neville grew up in one way, and Florence in another, so let's see, maybe in the future."

As for the views, Élizabeth confessed that she loved seeing people discuss the show on Twitter and revealed that it was a fan who even suggested that Catherine became the Mayoress on Twitter before the writers!

"Catherine becoming the Mayoress was a suggestion from someone on Twitter," the actress explained. "Camille was leaving the show and people were afraid that Catherine would disappear… and so people said, 'If she could have a responsibility, a social life, she would say! She could be a Mayoress!' And then the producers thought about it too, so it was a good idea but the first person to suggest it was someone on Twitter."

