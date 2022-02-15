Aljaz Skorjanec thrills fans with announcement that we weren't expecting The Strictly star will soon be cooking up a storm!

Outside of Strictly Come Dancing, its stars get up to all sorts of exciting projects, but fan-favourite Aljaz Skorjanec has just announced an endeavour we didn't expect.

PHOTOS: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing stars' homes: Kai Widdrington, Aljaz Skorjanec and more

Sharing a photo of himself, his sister Lara and her baby daughter Zala in the kitchen the dancer revealed that he was creating a new cook book with his sister, My Cook Book for You. In the snap, taken in a kitchen, Aljaz and Lara posed with baby Zala as the cheeky tot stuck her hand in a pot, trying to grab whatever was inside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec has the sweetest family reunion

In his caption, the Slovenian native explained: "So excited to share this with everyone! @mycookbookforyou is our idea of [a] perfect and beautiful book for you, your family, friends, the one you love the most.

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with tribute to both the ladies in his life

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec acts as the perfect bodyguard for wife Janette Manrara in sweet video

"We are not chefs with perfect recipes, we are brother and sister who know how much it means to have memories of cooking with mom, grandmother, friends, sister, brother... And to have every little secret of cooking in one book.

"Unforgettable memories of cooking, dancing, smiling, delicious meals and a lot of unsuccessful meals… everything needs to be written in a book. In our book - FOR YOU."

He added: "Collect your family traditions on photos and recipes, write every little secret of cooking, cook with your kids, grandkids and friends. Make a lot of beautiful memories with us. And never forget: secret ingredient of every recipe is always LOVE."

Aljaz revealed some amazing news on Instagram

Aljaz's followers loved the announcement with fellow pro Gorka Marquez sharing a string of applauding emojis and Jowita Przystal writing: "Congratulations."

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy intimate kiss as they reunite on the Strictly dancefloor

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec heartbroken after sad family farewell

Another fan added: "This is amazing, congrats to the both of you," and a third posted: "This is amazing, congratulations. I'll be pre-ordering one of these that's for sure."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Oooh, huge congratulations to you, I love this."

Aljaz and his sister have a strong bond

Aljaz has been married to It Takes Two host Janette Manrara since 2017 and on Monday, the pair showed just how in love they remain.

To mark Valentine's Day, Janette shared a risqué shot of the couple as they embraced while wearing nothing but a pair of jeans.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate baby milestone with heartwarming post

SEE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable baby video after family reunion

A huge number of her followers left flame and love heart eyes emojis – including Scarlett Moffatt, Max George and fellow dancer Nancy Xu.

"Beautiful Couple! Happy Valentine's Day guys, have a lovely day," another follower wrote, while a second added: "HVD! Couple goals! My fave people."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.