Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal backstage ritual in new video

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice thrilled fans of Strictly Come Dancing when they lifted the show's iconic Glitterball trophy last month.

Now the pair are taking part in the live tour, where they've been winning over audiences in person just as much as they did via the small screen.

But it isn't all fun and games – sometimes they have to do some serious preparation for their performances, if their latest social media video is to be believed, that is!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Giovanni shared a short clip of himself and Rose before they danced their stunning Argentine Tango on Sunday night.

The video showed Rose standing behind her dance partner as the couple practiced their most serious faces, including frowning, twitching their mouths, and staring intently into the camera. "Warm up," the Italian captioned the hilarious moment, tagging Rose in the video.

The stars became firm friends over the course of their partnership on the BBC One show, with Giovanni even dedicating a tattoo to their victory.

The pair remain fan favourites

Giovanni showed off his new ink in his Instagram Stories, and it consists of a Glitterball with "SCD" written through it and two shining stars, one on either side. Written underneath is "18-12-2021", the day Giovanni and Rose were crowned winners.

The pair reunited in January to dance again as they started preparations for the nationwide tour, which ends later this month – and they were clearly delighted to spend time together again!

Cuddling up to Rose, the professional dancer revealed how "nice" it was to be back with his champion dance partner, with an earlier video of the two showing Giovanni saying to Rose: "So yeah, the dress run is going very well. It's nice to dance with you again." EastEnders actress Rose agreed: "Yeah, it's lovely to dance again, it brings happy memories."

