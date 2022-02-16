The Gilded Age: viewers all have same theory about 'suspicious' character Fans are questioning the motives of one particular character

Julian Fellowes' new period drama The Gilded Age continued with its fourth episode this week and viewers are all sharing the same theory about one "suspicious" character.

The latest episode saw Marian (Louisa Jacobson) still pondering over the surprising proposal of marriage from Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel), who continues to hobnob with influential figures and seemingly infiltrate New York's social scene.

WATCH: Are you enjoying the drama?

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to question Tom's intentions, suspecting him to have moved to New York in order to chase Marian's family money.

One person wrote: "Raikes is suspicious, Agnes is right. He's been in NYC for five minutes and managed to make friends with the Schermerhorn's (Mrs Astor's family) already?" while another added: "The lawyer is the old school version of the Tinder swindler. I don't think he's an actual attorney, and I don't think he thought he'd fall in love with homegirl. I think he is smart enough to scam people."

Viewers are suspicious about Tom Raikes

A third person commented: "Raikes is a bigger social climber than Bertha Russell."

Another fan suggested that Tom, who is dealing with Marian's finances, is concealing the fact that her late father had money hidden away and intends to marry her for her fortune: "Listen, I have a theory, the lawyer dude wants to marry her so quickly because he knows her dad has money left somewhere. That's why he never charged her for his services."

Mr Russell has become a favourite among fans

Meanwhile, Morgan Spector's Mr Russell seems to have become a favourite among fans of the show, with many taking to Twitter to declare their love for the character. One person wrote: "Mr Russell is the real MVP of #TheGildedAge. At every episode, I fall more in love with his character. A ruthless businessman with a sprinkle of empathy!" while another praised his chivalrous attitude: "I am fascinated by how much Mr Russell loves and respects his wife. It feels like such a rare occurrence on television."

