Viewers are saying the same thing about BritBox drama Magpie Murders Are you loving the new series?

Magpie Murders is the latest crime drama to land on BritBox, and it's fair to say that viewers are already obsessed. The clever mystery is focused on the murder of a successful author, where the clues to the culprit live within his final novel – but what do the fans think of it? Find out whether it is worth the watch…

Taking to Twitter, the reaction to the show appears to be hugely positive! One person wrote: "Watched all of #MagpieMurders on Britbox in two days. A fun & clever adaptation of a fun & clever book - with a fantastic cast (Lesley Manville!). I hope it's on regular telly soon too as so many would love it.

WATCH: The Crown's Lesley Manville gets an unwelcome visitor in The Magpie Murders

"Just finished watching #MagpieMurders on @BritBox_UK and absolutely loved it! Fascinated by #AtticusPund and the actor who plays him! Well done to everyone involved." A third person wrote: "What a treat #MagpieMurders by @AnthonyHorowitz is on @BritBox_UK - cracking storytelling, wonderful cast & luscious Suffolk locations. Top notch escapism."

Lesley Manville stars

A fourth fan tweeted: "What a delight! It really was a perfect adaptation! More! More! (3rd Book or 2nd series, I’ll accept either.) also, let it loose on the world! This should be everywhere. @AnthonyHorowitz #magpiemurders."

So what is the show about? As the synopsis reads: "Susan Ryeland is the editor for infamous, best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway. When she receives an unfinished Conway manuscript, featuring his hugely popular detective Atticus Pünd but no sign of the author himself, she is set on a path with little idea that it will change her life forever."

Have you been enjoying the series?

The show is based on the bestselling novel by Anthony Horowitz, who tweeted about the show ahead of its release, writing: "This trailer is a great peek at the new series. Really excited about this one." Have you given the show a try yet? Let us know!

