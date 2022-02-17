Doc Martin to make major change for character in final season We never thought we'd see the day

ITV has confirmed that Doc Martin is set to be returning to our screens for one last time, and it sounds like they are making a major change to Martin Clunes' iconic character. So how will the nation's favourite grumpy doctor change? Get the details…

MORE: Martin Clunes gives timeline update for Doc Martin's final series – and it might surprise you

The official synopsis for the final instalment of the series reads: "This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. He and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry." Will he really get over his phobia? We can't wait to find out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin opened up about the show ending

The description continues: "With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back? The life of the curmudgeonly GP, and his on-off love affair, and eventual marriage to Louisa has won millions of fans in the UK and around the world since the first series aired in 2004."

Will you be watching the final few episodes?

Chatting about what to expect for the final eight-part series and Christmas special, Martin said: "I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

MORE: Martin Clunes shares glimpse inside sprawling garden as he marks bittersweet moment in career

MORE: Martin Clunes reveals real reason Doc Martin is ending

"The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series. We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.