Torvill and Dean: six facts about the Dancing on Ice judge duo

Dancing on Ice has seen Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the show's judging panel since 2006, with the skating champions giving out advice and encouragement to the many stars that have graced the ice.

The former Olympic champions won gold at the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics, and became the highest scoring figure skaters of all time (for a single programme) after skating to Maurice Ravel's Boléro. At the time, this was watched on television in the UK by over 24 million people.

As a result of their success, Torvill and Dean have an impressive fan base, and have been awarded both an MBE and an OBE for their work. But there is still a lot you might not know – keep reading for six facts about them.

Torvill and Dean have had jobs outside of skating

Despite training as skaters since they were children, Torvill and Dean both had jobs outside of their profession during the early days of their careers. During an interview with The Mirror, Christopher explained: "I was a policeman, Jayne worked in an office. We had to finance what we were doing." Jayne added: "Even as national champions we weren't allowed sponsorships or to promote brands. We were amateurs."

How old are Torvill and Dean?

Torvill and Dean are both in their sixties, yet are fitter than ever. Jayne is 64, while Christopher is 63. They met as teenagers, and have been skating since they were children.

Having worked together for over 45 years, many people assume that Torvill and Dean are a couple. While this is not the case, the pair admitted to a short-lived romance during their teenage years during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. They revealed that they didn't want to ever take things any further because they wanted to focus on their skating.

There are streets named after Torvill and Dean

In their hometown of Nottingham, where they met as teenagers, there are several streets that have been named after them including Crawford Close, Jayne Close, Dean Close, Christopher Close, and Bolero Square.

Torvill and Dean can still skate as well today

Torvill and Dean continue to impress Dancing on Ice viewers with their skating on the show. In the last series, the Olympic champions wowed with lifts, spins and perfect synchronisation to Fly Me To The Moon, proving that they can skate just as well now as they did during their competing days.

Fans were amazed with their performance and many took to social media to praise them. One person wrote: "Exquisite! Beauty and strength. Poetry on ice and unbeatable. Torvill and Dean are a phenomenon, like a shooting comet, never to be repeated, not in this lifetime."

Torvill and Dean talk every day

While Christopher now resides in Buckinghamshire with his wife Karen Barber, he used to live in America when not working on Dancing on Ice and even then, he and Jayne spoke most days. Chatting to The Mirror at the time, Jayne revealed: "Chris has lived in America for ten years, so in the Dancing on Ice years we see each other for six months, then we're apart for six months. But even then we talk most days."

