Who is Dancing on Ice star Regan Gascoigne – and why is he famous?

Regan Gascoigne is one of our favourites on this series of Dancing on Ice, with the dancer and singer consistently appearing near the top of the leaderboard. The Gascoigne name will already be familiar to many thanks to his famous father and sister, but just why is Regan himself famous?

The star has had a varied career in showbusiness serving as a dancer, a singer and even an actor.

Here's everything we know about the star…

Why is Regan Gascoigne famous?

Regan Gascoigne, 25, is a famous dancer, actor and singer and the star has been named by bookies as the favourite for this series, and given his impressive skating, we can certainly see it happening!

As a dancer, Regan has toured with the English National Ballet in the Nutcracker, and he even auditioned as part of The Greatest Dancer, but unbelievably he didn't make it through. The star has also appeared in an episode of Cutting Edge where he spoke about his father's battles with alcoholism.

The star has had an impressive career

He began dancing at the age of eight after he enrolled at the Hammond Ballet School before going on to study musical theatre at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. He would also go on and complete a course at the Actors Class London.

His acting career has seen him enter the world of advertising and he was the face of a campaign from Samsung. As for his singing career, he's appeared as a singer on ITV's The Full Monty: Ladies' Night and he has performed alongside US superstar Demi Lovato at the Europe Music Awards.

Who is Regan Gascoigne's famous family?

Regan is the son of legendary English footballer Paul Gascoigne, 54, who capped for the English national team 58 times from 1988 to 1998, and scored ten goals while as an attacking midfielder. He also had a successful national career playing for teams like Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspurs and Everton.

Regan shares a close bond with his family

His mother Sheryl, 56, is best-known as a former panellist on Loose Women and she's also competed on I'm a Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here… However, her time on the show was short-lived as she was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

Regan's sister is glamour model Bianca, 35, who is best-known for when she won the second series of the original Love Island with Calum Best back in 2006. Following her stint on the show, she also competed against Danielle Lloyd in a celebrity version of Gladiators and went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, where she competed against her ex, Calum.

