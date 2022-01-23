Oti Mabuse's ultra-healthy diet: what star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Dancing on Ice judge follows a strict eating plan

Oti Mabuse is known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, and now the professional dancer has turned judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

South African Oti, 31, who is married to fellow dancer Marius Iepure, keeps herself in top shape with regular workouts and also eats a super healthy diet. Want to know what the TV star eats in a day? Read on…

What does Oti Mabuse eat for breakfast?

Oti likes to start the day with a substantial meal, previously telling Women's Health: "I love to recycle and use old glass jars, so I'll have porridge with some nuts, a teaspoon of peanut butter and just healthy stuff like fruit. I’ll have that or three eggs and a nice salad."

She also loves a coffee in the morning for "the energy" and is a fan of tea, which she revealed is either "green tea or peppermint."

Oti likes to eat a hearty breakfast

The star wakes up at a very early 3am when she replies to emails and texts in bed, before going back to sleep and waking for the day at 8am.

What does Oti Mabuse eat for lunch?

Like many celebrities, Oti follows the Keto diet (Ketogenic), after being introduced to the eating plan by her former Strictly dance partner Bill Bailey.

The diet is low carb and high fat and aims for your body to reach 'ketosis', the metabolic state where it uses fat instead of carbs for fuel.

Oti's former Strictly partner Bill Bailey

Oti told the Evening Standard: "The Keto thing, we started doing it. I was introduced to it by Bill actually. He is really healthy. Well it was more his wife, but when we were working together she was making all these healthy meals and she would bring them in for us, so I kept it up. I felt much better about myself. It is really good for me."

A typical Keto lunch would include foods like meat, fish like salmon or tuna, green vegetables, nuts and seeds and cheese.

What does Oti Mabuse eat for dinner?

Sticking to her Keto diet, Oti's suppers are likely to be similar to her lunchtime meals: fish or meat with plenty of veg.

Foods you can eat on the Keto diet

Oti and her husband Marius don't eat sugar, as she once revealed on Steph's Packed Lunch during a taste test for Pancake Day, which saw her indulge in a range of sweet treats.

She told her Instagram fans: "What an amazing show. Please look at my eyes, I haven't had so much sugar in such a long time - we have been trying to cut the sugar out of our diets.

"Today it's Pancake Day, we had the macarons, we had the cured meat… It was so much food, it was so good! Now I have a sugar rush. It was an amazing two days."

Oti with her husband Marius

Oti also tops up her diet with supplements to stay healthy. She told Women's Health South Africa: "I do take vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron, parsley and omega 3, just stuff to keep my muscle memory strong, to keep going and to feed my brain."

