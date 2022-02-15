Dancing on Ice star to miss out on this week's competition due to health reasons We're hoping she's back soon!

ITV have announced that Dancing on Ice professional skater, Vanessa Bauer, will miss out on the competition this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

The dancer and skater, who is currently partnered up with former Strictly pro Brendan Cole, will be forced to isolate for at least five days as per current government guidelines.

The talent competition said in a statement: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.

"Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday's show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield."

Vanessa said she was "gutted" to miss out on this weekend's show. "I'm disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won't be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week.

Vanessa and Brendan will not be skating together this weekend

"But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn. I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday. I'm looking forward to returning to the competition to showcase more creative routines!"

The guidelines state that after testing positive for COVID-19, one must isolate for at least five days. A person can abandon isolation after day five, if they can produce a negative lateral flow test (LFT) on day five and day six.

Brendan will be skating with Brendyn Hatfield instead

However, it has been reported this week that the government is considering removing all COVID-19 restrictions and keeping only "guidance".

It's not the first time Dancing on Ice has been rocked by coronavirus this season as presenter Phillip Schofield was forced to miss out on his hosting duties after testing positive.

The This Morning presenter was temporarily replaced by In for a Penny star, Stephen Mulhern, who presented alongside Holly Willoughby, but Phillip was able to make a safe recovery to the show last weekend.

