Outlander star Sam Heughan shares major news ahead of season six The actor made the announcement on Instagram

Outlander star Sam Heughan revealed some hugely exciting news via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

MORE: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe reveals vow she and Sam Heughan made to each other on show

Posing next to his co-star Graham McTavish, who plays Dougal MacKenzie in the Starz drama, the actor told his followers that he has officially wrapped on season two of the pair's travel show Men in Kilts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up on Men in Kilts season one yet?

Taking to Instagram, Sam posted a picture of the travelling duo looking rather windswept while holding up peace signs in front of a stunning scenic backdrop in the New Zealand countryside. He captioned the snap: "That’s a wrap!!!! Incredible road trip around NZ, huge thank you to everyone that helped us navigate every bump in the road and really helped us go the extra mile! You’re going to LOVE season two of @meninkiltsstarz!! I promise @grahammctavish is still alive."

MORE: Sam Heughan looks so different in throwback photo from early career

MORE: Sam Heughan shares 'personal' new details of passion project – and fans react

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming series. One person wrote: "Cannot wait to see you two in action again!" while another added: "Congratulations!! I can’t wait to watch it."

Sam announced that filming for Men in Kilts season two has wrapped

A third person commented: "Can’t wait to see what shenanigans you have in store for us! Must be a little windy today!"

In the first series, the pair embarked on an epic adventure across Scotland to explore their heritage. As well as documenting their trip in the eight-episode series, the pair also released a book titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, which tells exciting tales from their road trip.

Sam and Graham star in Outlander together

The upcoming series of the show will see the pair travel to New Zealand, a location chosen by the duo as it was a popular destination for Scottish immigrants to settle in the 19th century.

MORE: Six questions we need answering in Outlander season six

The announcement comes just weeks away from the premiere of Outlander season six, which is due to land on all Starz platforms on March 6, 2022.

Outlander returns on March 6

The upcoming series will see Jamie, played by Sam, and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) continue in their fight to protect their loved ones as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.