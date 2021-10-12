Outlander's Caitriona Balfe reveals how season six is set to 'change' Jamie and Claire - and fans react Are you excited for the return of Outlander?

Caitriona Balfe has opened up about the upcoming new series of Outlander, hinting that a change is ahead for her character Claire Randall and Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser. The actors, who have appeared on the historical drama since its inception in 2014, were discussing the soon-to-be-aired episodes with Entertainment Weekly when the pair teased the plot.

"It's sort of the beginning of the end of Fraser's Ridge as we know it," teased Sam, while Caitriona added: "I think we see a lot of things come to roost this season that change Claire and Jamie's perspective of where they stand within their community."

The actress continued: "And definitely some of her bullishness and that blind faith in doing the right thing get a little bit knocked within Claire." Fans have since reacted to the pair's cover after Sam shared the post on his Instagram.

One fan said in response: "Beautiful as ever Frasers!!! Can't wait for season 6!!" as another added: "Cannot wait for this series to come back on." A third fan commented: "Looking Good Mr. and Mrs. Fraser."

Are you excited for series six?

Meanwhile, die-hard Outlander supporters were thrilled when the Starz series finally dropped a trailer for the upcoming new series, teasing that a "storm is coming". Posting on Instagram, the official account for the drama accompanied the video with the caption: "Here we go, #Outlander fans! Watch the official teaser for Season six."

The clip, which was shown on social media, sees Jamie and Claire settled into the British colonies of America in the 18th century, but their lives may be in more danger than they expected.

Outlander is due for release in 2022 on the StarzPlay Channel and is moving away from being freely available on Amazon Prime. According to its website, StarzPlay is available via Amazon or through the StarzPlay app for £1.99 for the first six months, and £4.99 thereafter.

