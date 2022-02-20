Kye Whyte is one of the standout stars of this series of Dancing on Ice, with the Olympic medallist consistently putting in solid performances. The star is very close to his parents, Nigel and Tracey, who are always cheering him on, but sadly his mum is ill.

Back in September, the 22-year-old implored his fans to "pray" for his mum as he took to Instagram to reveal that the woman who had "birthed him" was "very ill". In separate interviews, Kye has spoken about his shock at how ill she really was, and that his initial response to the news was something he now "regrets".

WATCH: Kye Whyte unveils jaw-dropping transformation

Here's everything we know about what's going on…

Who is Kye Whyte?

Kye, 22, is an Olympic BMX rider who won a silver medal at the summer Olympics held in Tokyo. The athlete, who is dubbed the 'Prince of Peckham' was narrowly beaten to the gold medal by Dutch rider Niek Kimmann, losing out by just over a tenth of a second.

Kye is a silver medallist

Outside of the Olympics, the athlete has won a silver medal at the European Championships, held in 2018, but his medal hopes were dashed at the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships after he was caught behind a crash, costing him time.

What is wrong with Kye Whyte's mum?

In an Instagram post back in September, Kye revealed that his mum was battling leukaemia and that she was "very sick". Alongside a photo of Tracey looking very glamorous, he wrote: "Hi guys, this is my mum Tracey Hill, she birthed me raised me and looked after me well.

"Right now she is very ill and has been diagnosed with leukaemia I want to ask everyone to pray and have her in your hearts just one thing I'll beg for anyone to do is just have my mum in your hearts and prayers thank you let's fight mum."

The star revealed that his mum is battling leukaemia

Speaking to The Mirror, Kye spoke about the extent of her illness and admitted he walked out when he first heard the news, something that he "regrets". "I can't really deal with it, to be honest," he explained. "When the doctor was telling us how severe it is, I just said, 'Mum, I love you. But I need to go.'"

He added: "If I'm being honest, I'm still trying to build up the courage so that I can handle it, but no one is strong enough for their mum to pass away, surely? Doing this show, I think, is making her proud and making her fight even more because she's looking at me and thinking, 'Yeah, that's my son. I want to see him achieve good'."

