Dancing on Ice: Who is Stef Reid's famous husband? Stef has been married since 2008

Dancing On Ice continues this weekend, with Paralympic athlete Stef Reid taking to the ice again.

She and her professional skating partner, Andy Buchanan, will be putting on another showstopping performance for the ITV show's Dance week. But what do you know about Stef's life away from the ice rink? Keep reading to find out all about her life with her husband Brent ...

Stef has been married to fellow Paralympic athlete Brent Lakatos since 2008. The couple first met over 15 years ago in 2005 at a track and field competition in Bret's native Canada. However, while it was love at first sight for Brent, Stef wasn't so keen to strike up a relationship and the two remained friends for a year before they became romantically involved.

As Stef explained to Olympic.com: "For me, I was in my 20s and I was just starting my athletic career and I was also at university on an academic scholarship. And so my life was very, very busy at that point and I thought, I have enough time for school, I have enough time to start training. I just don't have time for anything else extra."

Stef and husband Brent have been married since 2008

Speaking back in 2014, Stef told Loughborough Echo that the wheelchair racer was previously based in Texas but moved over to England in 2013. For the last nine years, the couple have lived in the UK, close to Loughborough University, where they train together.

Brett was paralysed from the waist down when he was just six years following a freak ice skating accident that resulted in a blood clot on his spine. Appearing on Lorraine in January, Stef was asked whether she was worried to tell her husband that she had signed up to the skating-based show, given the painful memories it might bring up.

However, Stef revealed that her husband put his full support behind her new endeavour. "We all know anything can happen. That's what you take on when you take on Dancing on Ice," she said. "Anything in life can be dangerous and I would never want to live constantly worried about the worst thing that can happen

"So when I told him, he said 'Stephanie, you're nuts', but he just thinks I'm nuts in general."

