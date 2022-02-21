7 brand new shows to stream this week We’re so excited to check these new shows out!

Need some ideas for new shows to watch this week? From Netflix to NOW, there have been some excellent additions to our favourite streaming platforms recently, so check out our top recommendations here, and enjoy!

MORE: Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Juvenile Justice - Friday 25 February, Netflix

The new Netflix show follows a judge, Eun-Seok, who dislikes juvenile delinquents but goes on a journey after discovering the troubles young offenders face in society. We’re definitely intrigued!

Vikings: Valhalla - Friday 25 February, Netflix

Love a historical drama? Set in the early 11th century, the new series follows the adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel - Available now, Amazon Prime Video

Midge Maisel is back for her fourth outing in this hit Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama. Season four follows from the events of the season three finale, leaving Midge out of a job and her European tour abandoned. With two episodes landing on the streaming service every week, we’re grumpy that we have to wait for more!

MORE: Netflix reveals six superhero series are leaving streaming platform – and fans aren't happy

MORE: Regé-Jean Page lands new role in Netflix series – but fans are disappointed

One of Us is Lying - Available now, Netflix

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the hit new drama follows a group of teenagers in a 'The Breakfast Club' meets murder mystery thriller. In the show, one of the students dies during detention… and it turns out that every single person in detention has a vendetta against him. So who did it? With a second series already on the way, this is most definitely worth the watch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching One of Us is Lying?

Cheaters - Available now, BBC iPlayer

Fancy a show that you can watch over a quick bus journey? This perfect-for-commuting show is ten minutes per episode, and follows a pair who discover that they are neighbours after cheating on their spouses with each other after a drunken mistake in an airport hotel.

Severance - Available now, Apple TV+

In this new series, Adam Scott stars as Mark, a team leader at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The show has already received high praise from viewers and critics alike - so give it a try!

Bel-Air - Available now, NOW/Sky

A reimagined Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sees Will back in our lives in a dramatised version of the beloved comedy as he goes from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. The synopsis reads: "As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.