Fans worry over Death in Paradise star Ralf Little in latest Instagram video 

Fans have asked Ralf Little to stay safe after the Death in Paradise star shared a clip of himself struggling to film a scene during Storm Eustice. Sharing the clip to Instagram, Ralf was struggling to stand still by the coast, as he said: "It’s absolutely freezing." He captioned the post: "When you have to go out and do some filming during #stormeunice," accompanied by a smiley face with a teardrop.

His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "What a wind! Take care of yourself or you'll fly away," while another added: "Silly man… is dangerous... on the other hand it clears the spiderwebs." A third person wrote: "Stay safe Ralf, I bet you’d rather be filming in Saint Marie."

The beloved BBC show is set to air the season 11 finale on Friday, leading many to wonder whether Ralf’s character, DI Neville Parker, will be staying on the show for another season, or bowing out. Indeed, the Two Pints of Lager star admitted that he has now technically finished his contractual obligations.

Speaking on Saturday Kitchen in February, he said: "It’s just I have filmed the series that I was originally contracted to do. But there's no indication that they don't want me to go back, it hasn't been agreed yet."

Ralf’s co-star Josephine Jobert already exited the show mid-way through season 11, and explained that she would definitely be up for returning for a special one day. She told HELLO!: "Production was so good. They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you might want to come back and say hello!'"

