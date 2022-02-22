Traces series two: cast, synopsis, and how to watch the Martin Compston drama Are you a fan of the forensic crime drama?

Viewers were hooked when series one of Alibi's original forensic crime series Traces aired back in 2019 - and now, with something of a delay due to coronavirus outbreak, season two is here.

MORE: Martin Compston shares first look at exciting new drama - and Vicky McClure has the best reaction

Series one introduced viewers to a team of talented forensic scientists living and working in Scotland as they embarked on a deeply personal unsolved murder case. So what is the new series of Traces about, who is in the cast and where can viewers watch it? Keep reading for all the answers you need...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched season one of Traces yet?

What is Traces series two about?

Series two of Traces continues to delve into the world of forensic science, as the women of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) are tasked with carefully analysing traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of who's behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee.

The series follows a team of talented forensic scientists living and working in Scotland

As the synopsis reads: "The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off."

MORE: Meet the cast of Scottish drama Traces

MORE: Trigger Point's Vicky McClure and her actor fiancé have put wedding plans on hold

Who is in the cast of Traces series two?

The Traces season two cast features a trio of incredible actresses - Breaking Bad's Laura Fraser who plays Professor Sarah Gordon, Continuum's Jennifer Spence who plays Professor Kathy Torrence and Three Girls' Molly Windsor who plays Emma Hedges.

The cast includes Martin Compston and Molly Windsor

They are joined by Line of Duty star Martin Compston who plays Daniel McAfee, the love interest of Emma, who found himself in the middle of a criminal investigation in series one.

The series also stars a number of TV stars that viewers will no doubt be familiar with, including Andrea Hart who plays Janine Muir, Michael Nardone who plays DCI Neil McKinven and Anna Leong Brophy who plays Louise Chiu Jones.

Where can I watch Traces series two?

Traces series two is currently airing on Alibi channel on Tuesday nights at 9pm. As one of UKTV's premium channels, Alibi is not available to watch online or on-demand or via Freeview in the UK. Instead, fans need a TV provider such as Sky, Virgin Media or TalkTalk. On Sky, Alibi is channel 132, on Virgin Media, it is 126 and on Talk Talk, it is 312.

Series one of Traces aired on the BBC last year

However, those keen to catch the series who do not have access to this channel should keep in mind that Traces season one was acquired by BBC One last year, with the first episode attracting an audience of 6.7 million viewers. It's not known whether series two will get the same treatment and air on BBC One sometime later this year.

MORE: First look at Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar's gripping new detective drama

What happened in Traces series one?

Season one of the drama followed the women of SIFA as they worked tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the murder of Emma's mother, Marie, after her cold case unexpectedly resurfaced.

Warning - spoilers ahead! The culprit was revealed to be Daniel's father, Phil MacAfee. While he was married, he was having an affair with Marie's best friend, Izzy. When Marie confronted him in an attempt to support her friend, he killed her in a fit of rage. Despite his father's actions, Emma and Daniel reconciled at the end of the series after Marie's funeral.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.