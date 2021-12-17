Martin Compston delights fans as he shares major update on future of crime drama The Line of Duty star took to Instagram

Martin Compston has given a major update on the second series of his forensic crime drama Traces, delighting fans of the show.

Taking to Instagram, the Line of Duty star posted a promo picture from the series alongside the following caption: "TRACES series two coming February 2022."

WATCH: Have you seen the first series?

Viewers of the Alibi show took to the comments to share their excitement. One person wrote: "So, so, SO excited to have a date for this. Cannot wait to get into Traces again and see Daniel and Emma’s story evolve," while another person added: "I absolutely loved the first season so I am super excited for the next one!"

For those who have yet to see the drama, it takes place in Dundee, Scotland at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) and follows three female forensic professionals - Emma Hedges, Sarah Gordon and Kathy Torrance - as they uncover the truth of a murder case and bring a killer to justice. Martin stars in the drama alongside Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence.

The second series will continue to explore forensic science as the women of SIFA attempt to find out who’s behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee, according to UKTV.

Martin posted the update on his Instagram page

Speaking about the new series in September, Martin told RadioTimes.com: "In series two the story has moved on a little bit. At the end of series one, Daniel had turned in some evidence against his dad and his dad had been arrested.

"We’re now just before the trial of his dad for the murder of his girlfriend Emma’s mum. You find Daniel and Emma in quite a happy place, actually, they reconciled at the funeral at the end of series one and for a split second they’re kinda happy and then the wheels start to come off a bit…"

The second series will air in February 2022

Molly added: "I’m most excited about this series of Traces because it raised a lot of questions at the end of season one and there’s still so many unanswered questions with her family, her work and her relationship. I think it’s that stuff to me that’s really interesting and it goes beyond the whodunnit of season one."

