Giovanni Pernice switches up partner from Rose Ayling-Ellis as Strictly tour ends Giovanni shared a new clip of himself in rehearsals - but not with his pal Rose!

Although we hoped that Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis would dance together forever, it seems that the Strictly Come Dancing pro has teamed up with a new partner while Rose takes a break following the end of the Strictly tour.

The new clip shared to Instagram showed Giovanni performing an intimate routine with fellow pro Lauren Oakley, who performs on the Burn the Floor tour and has previously performed alongside Kevin Clifton. Sharing a snap of herself with the former Strictly pro in an earlier post, she wrote: "If 9 years ago someone would have told me I’d be dancing with @keviclifton in @burnthefloorofficial on UK stages, I’m not sure I would have believed a word. What an honour and a pleasure to dance with such a lifelong inspiration to me."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice dances with new partner after Strictly tour

While Giovanni has been working hard at rehearsals, Rose has been taking a well-earned break from dancing after completing the Strictly tour. Sharing snaps of herself with Giovanni on Valentine’s Day, she wrote: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for, and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

Rose completed the Strictly tour in mid-February

"@giovannipernice , I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible.

"Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happen next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The pair are the current Strictly champions

Fans were full of praise for the pair, with one writing: "You are the best celebrity that has ever been on SCD and your journey has inspired so many people - thank you thank you thank you Rose for agreeing to do it and you had the most amazing partner in Gio #gioandroseforever," while another added: "You deserve every special moment..the best ever couple to grace the #StrictlyBallroom… Every good wish for what is to come for you…you are an inspiration to us all!"

