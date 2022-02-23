Motsi Mabuse hints at sister Oti’s future as she quits Strictly Come Dancing The Strictly judge hinted at Oti's future following the dance show

Motsi Mabuse has hinted at her sister Oti Mabuse’s future in a sweet Instagram message following the announcement that the Strictly Come Dancing pro was leaving the show after seven years.

Following Oti’s announcement, where she admitted that she couldn’t "put in words how difficult" the decision had been, Motsi appeared to hint that ending her time on Strictly paved the way for Oti to take on new aspirations: "It’s time to fly baby girl! I am so proud of you, fearless, courageous and so looking forward to seeing your dreams come true."

In Oti’s announcement, she wrote: "Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!

"You are my family and I adore you all forever… Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you."

Oti has, of course, done plenty of TV work during her time on Strictly, including judging shows including The Masked Dancer and Dancing on Ice. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!

Craig Revel Horwood chatted about her exit on Tuesday on This Morning, saying: "That's fantastic. I think this is brilliant news. I mean she's becoming a huge star in her own right. I think that is the way to treat the business. There's only so long you can actually spend in one show.

"You just don't want to do the same role for seven years. I think it's the best move that she'll ever make."

