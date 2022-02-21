Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reunites with her 'everything' as she travels to Slovenia following split The star posed with her five-year-old daughter Mila

Nadiya Bychkova has flown back to her native Slovenia to reunite with her "everything", her daughter Mila, after weeks apart.

It is the Strictly Come Dancing star's first trip back home following the end of her engagement to Mila's father, footballer Matija Škarabot.

Taking to her Instagram, the professional dancer posted two pictures of her and her daughter sitting together in a restaurant, enjoying a big bowl of ice cream.

"You are my everything," she captioned the beautiful snaps.

Nadiya treated her daughter to a bowl of ice cream following their reunion

In her Stories, Nadiya revealed she was in Slovenia, tagging the country in pictures of her driving a Porsche.

"Perfect Sunday," she wrote alongside one of the photos. Another snap showed her enjoying a drink with her mother Larisa.

It's been an intense start of the year for the Slovenian dancer. In early January, her split from Matija was revealed and weeks later she was linked to fellow professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Nadiya shares Mila with her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot

Nadiya has refused to comment on her personal life, only speaking about her daughter Mila and her excitement at being reunited once the Strictly nationwide tour ended in mid-February.

At the end of January, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself alongside her five-year-old daughter and wrote: "I can't wait for you to join me in the UK my little princess in a couple of weeks."

"And I am so grateful for FaceTime so I can speak to Mila every day during the tour. It's the highlight of my day."

She continued: "I told her all about Manchester today. Final show here tonight. I hope you enjoy it if you're coming. #WorkingMum."