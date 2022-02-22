Strictly stars share heartbroken reactions after Oti Mabuse leaves show

Oti Mabuse announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing on Tuesday morning and it's not just fans of the show who are sad to see her go.

Plenty of her fellow professional dancers and former celebrity partners have been flooding her social media with sad messages after her exit as well as well wishes for the future.

One of the first Strictly stars to react was Oti's sister and judge Motsi, who wrote: "It's time to fly baby girl! I am so proud of you. Fearless, courageous and so looking forward to seeing your dreams come true."

Giovanni Pernice, who won the previous 2021 series, wrote a comment on Oti's emotional Instagram post which outline the news: "Good luck for the future queen," as his fellow Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "Lots of love to you," followed by a string of love-heart emojis.

Oti took part in the 2021 series with Ugo Monye

Katya Jones, who has appeared on the BBC ballroom competition since 2016, was particularly saddened by the announcement, and began her comment with a number of crying-face emojis, before adding: "But what a legacy you leave behind!!! To watch you work your magic with the celebrities, to learn from you and to share the dance floor with you has been a privilege!"

She continued: "More than anything you've become a friend, and a core of our girl gang, most supportive, loving and caring group of females!

"Which will stay that way forever! Thank you for everything can't wait to see you shine in whatever you get your hands on! Love you endlessly my queen!"

Oti shared this photo with Bill to announce the news

Another Strictly alumni who waved goodbye to the dancefloor recently is Janette Manrara, who is now the new face of It Takes Two. Janette wrote to Oti: "Leaving one AMAZING legacy behind! I'll miss you and our passionate chats more than I can explain!

"But you are a superstar, and one of the hardest working women I know. Not even the sky's the limit for you! I love you and thank you for your amazing friendship through the years."

Nancy Xu also said: "I love you baby girl I know you will shine like a star no matter what you do and where you are."

The judges also paid tribute to Oti

Oti announced she was leaving Strictly after seven "incredible" years. Explaining the reasons behind her exit, the new Dancing on Ice judge wrote: "Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

"Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.

"I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series. Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

"You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you. I will always Keeeep Dancing! And I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

