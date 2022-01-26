Oti Mabuse reveals family has judged her all her life and sister Motsi reacts The star was a guest on The One Show

Oti Mabuse joined Alex Scott and Alex Jones on The One Show last week, and the Strictly Come Dancing pro spoke all things Dancing on Ice and how her sister Motsi has helped her prepare for her new role as a judge.

MORE: Oti Mabuse's ultra-healthy diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The conversation, however, turned a bit cheeky when Alex Jones wondered how she felt when her sister judged her dancing on the hit BBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse jokes about being judged by her family all her life

"You know when you're on Strictly… is it weird standing there and having your sister critique you?" the mother-of-three asked Oti.

READ: Oti Mabuse's fitness regime and body confidence secrets revealed

RELATED: Oti Mabuse wows in head-turning outfit for Dancing on Ice

Replying with a smile, Oti said: "It's not, your family judges you all your life, don't they?"

Oti Mabuse is a judge on this year's Dancing on Ice

Oti shared the clip - in which fellow guest Ricky Gervais could be seen agreeing with her remark - on Instagram on Tuesday, and her sister Motsi was quick to react.

"Lol, can I just say though, as unbelievable as it sounds, I am the quiet one," wrote Motsi in her Stories, to which Oti replied: "Until you are not!!!"

Despite the cheeky comments, the 31-year-old DOI judge had plenty of nice things to say about her 40-year-old sister.

The dancer has revealed her sister gave her tips ahead of her new role

"It's not [weird], because I think we have a relationship and that respect. She is the older one, and in African culture you listen to your eldest and you listen to your older sister.

"I appreciate it because she's so professional at what she does that she only talks about my celebs and I take all of them very seriously and I work on them, especially with someone like Bill [Bailey], we were like, 'We have to listen to the judges, we have to get better, we have to push ourselves.'"

She added: "And I love what she does, she's a great asset to the show."