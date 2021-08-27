Endeavour star Shaun Evans has never watched Inspector Morse - find out why 

Shaun Evans has opened up about playing Endeavour Morse on the hit show Endeavour, which is currently being played on ITV3.

The actor admitted that he had never watched John Thaw's version of the character for a very good reason! Find out more here...

Chatting about the role to PBS, he explained: "The great thing about starting with books is that it's all in your imagination so there's a freedom there rather than replicating what another actor has done, with a huge amount of respect... We agreed to do a carbon copy would be dissatisfying... then I began to see the benefit of having never seen them.

"What I would have liked to have achieved is to please the audience that already exist and know those stories but for me to create something new and to create a new audience who, like myself, perhaps didn't know the original series."

Shaun opened up about why he hasn't watched Inspector Morse

Meanwhile, after previously suggesting that the show might wrap up after eight seasons, Shaun has revealed that he was “happy to do more” episodes of the detective drama.

Chatting to Financial Times, he said: “It’s totally unexpected but life is like that, and I’m glad it’s lasted so long… That we keep getting invited back to make more I take as a good sign. As long as there’s still a story to be told, and we can push ourselves and improve what we’ve done before, I am happy to do more.”

Viewers haven't got much longer to wait until more episodes of the show hit screens. Creator Russell Lewis has revealed that if all goes to plan series eight - which is speculated to be the show's final run - will be out in late 2021.

