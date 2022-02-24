Meet Extraordinary Escapes presenter Sandi Toksvig's family Get to know her children and grandchildren here

We love watching Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, which sees the presenter and comedian explore the delights of the UK's wildest and most remote holiday hideaways with some of her well-known female friends.

But what do you know about Sandi's life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about her family...

Sandi has two daughters Jesse, 33, Megan, 31 and a son Theo, 27, whom she shares with ex-partner Peta Stewart. The children were carried by Peta and were conceived through artificial insemination.

All three children have the same donor, Christopher Lloyd-Pack, who is the younger brother of the late Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses actor Roger Lloyd-Pack.

In an interview with The Guardian, eldest child Jesse revealed that she and her sibling saw Christopher more like an uncle than a father growing up. "He's a massive hippy, and it was completely understood on all sides from the start that he would have no parenting role," she explained.

Sandi Toksvig's show is back for a second series

Despite this, Jesse said she considered Christopher's own six children as her half-siblings and revealed that as a youngster she would even joke that her half-brother, born just two months after her, was her twin.

Opening up about the family's unique situation to The Times in 2011, Sandi said: "I wouldn't care if they came from Tesco. I don't care about the blood thing. They call me Mummy and I earned it. We love each other. You can't do better than that. Lots of families don't."

Sadly, Sandi and Peta split in 1997 shortly after the TV star came out as gay. According to Sandi, the relationship broke down as a result of the "unbearable pressures from the outside world, to stay together and be the perfect couple" following her public admission. However, the two remained on good terms and continued to co-parent their three children.

Sandi and Debbie renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised in 2014

Sandi later found love again with psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig. The pair originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2007, and they renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised back in 2014. Debbie has a daughter of her own from a previous relationship, making Sandi a step-mum.

The family was recently extended even more when Peta, who is a foster carer, adopted a young girl of Pakistani heritage. Around the same time, Meghan gave birth to a son named Arlo - making Sandi a grandmother for the first time.

