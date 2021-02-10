Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig: who is Sandi Toksvig's wife? Sandi has previously opened up about their relationship

We adore seeing Sandi Toksvig on our screens, whether she is presenting QI, The Great British Bake Off or her new series Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig - and what do we know about the TV personality's family life? Meet her wife Debbie here...

Who is Sandi Toksvig's wife?

Sandi is married to Debbie Toksvig, a psychotherapist. The pair originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2007, and they renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised back in 2014.

Sandi and Debbie tied the knot in 2007

At the time, she told Pink News: "I’d marry her every day if I could. I do have a confession to make, which is that I do not love Debbie as much today as I will tomorrow. Tomorrow, I will love her even more. Every day, it just gets better and better.

"It’s time. It’s a better quality – it’s about not being a second class status. It’s about being exactly the same as everyone else."

The pair renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised in 2014

Chatting on This Morning, she added: "I keep grinning. On Saturday my partner and I renewed our vows. We did it in a very quiet understated way - on stage at the festival hall! All my children were part of it and two thousand people attended... so a tiny little thing! You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect."

Chatting about Debbie's work as a psychotherapist to The Times back in 2009, Sandi was asked if Debbie was her therapist, and she said: "Don’t be so silly. That would be immoral! She would be struck off. Hahahahaha. No, no — she’s terribly boundaried. She won’t tell me any of the details about her clients. I don’t know anything about any of them... I’d be so fascinated. Other people’s problems are fascinating."

Does Sandi Toksvig have any children?

Sandi shares three children, daughters Jesse, 32, Megan, 30 and son Theo, 26, with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart. Speaking to The Times about her kids, Sandi previously said: "I wouldn’t care if they came from Tesco. I don’t care about the blood thing. They call me Mummy and I earned it. We love each other. You can’t do better than that. Lots of families don’t."

