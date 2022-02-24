Killing Eve star Sandra Oh talks 'very emotional' season four finale

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh has revealed that her final scenes with Jodie Comer in the last ever episode of the BBC drama were "very emotional" and "not easy" for the two actors.

MORE: Jodie Comer lives with her parents – inside childhood home

The actress plays British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri opposite Jodie's psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the popular crime series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you excited to watch the new series?

While appearing on The One Show recently, Sandra opened up about her final sequences with Jodie. "I think I can say both for Jodie and I... It was very, very emotional - it was not easy, but it was emotional," she said.

When asked about the relationship between the two characters in the fourth and final outing of the spy thriller, the Grey's Anatomy star explained: "I'm not going to describe [their relationship] too much because I think what is really, really special about the show is that everyone brings their own interpretation to it and I want to keep it as wide as possible."

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green teases major change for series seven

MORE: Endeavour star's new detective drama looks seriously good

"But I will say at the beginning of season four, Eve is in a very, very different place, and actually so is Villanelle. They find themselves in very different places."

Sandra Oh revealed that she was "very emotional" while filming her final scenes

After suggesting that Eve would benefit from a makeover, the 50-year-old went on to tease what fans can expect from her and Villanelle's cat and mouse relationship in the upcoming season. "I really, really wanted to change Eve up, particularly for this finale," she said. "There is absolutely that push and pull that they always have.

"But because it is the finale, you'll see them in circumstances that I think you've always hoped to see them in," she added.

Back in the summer of 2021, Jodie also gave an insight into the upcoming season while filming for the show. "We have definitely got off to an exciting start," she told NBC. "I think now, because we know it's the final season they are definitely pushing boundaries, especially with Villanelle.

Jodie Comer stars as Villanelle

"Where we open with her [Villanelle] is totally bonkers and brilliant. I hope people finally enjoy it when it hits the screen," she added.

Killing Eve season four will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 28.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.