Meet Sandi Toksvig children and wife plus their unique living situation

Sandi Toksvig is an instantly recognisable face on our screens thanks to her long-running career in broadcasting.

Away from her work on TV, however, you might know less about her personal life.

While she's certainly not shy when hosting programmes like Extraordinary Escapes, Great British Bake Off (which she left in 2020) or Great British Woodland Restoration, she's more private when it comes to her family and personal life.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about her family including her children, grandchildren, and her wife with whom she shares a unique living situation...

Sandi Toksvig's three grown-up children you never see

Sandi has two daughters Jesse, 35, and Megan, 34 and a son Theo, 31, whom she shares with ex-partner Peta Stewart. The children were carried by Peta and were conceived through artificial insemination.

All three children have the same donor, Christopher Lloyd-Pack, who is the younger brother of the late Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses actor Roger Lloyd-Pack.

In an interview with The Guardian, eldest child Jesse revealed that she and her sibling saw Christopher more like an uncle than a father growing up.

"He's a massive hippy, and it was completely understood on all sides from the start that he would have no parenting role," she explained.

Despite this, Jesse said she considered Christopher's own six children as her half-siblings and revealed that as a youngster she would even joke that her half-brother, born just two months after her, was her twin.

Opening up about the family's unique situation to The Times in 2011, Sandi said: "I wouldn't care if they came from Tesco. I don't care about the blood thing.

"They call me Mummy and I earned it. We love each other. You can't do better than that. Lots of families don't."

Sandi Toksvig's first partner

Sandi and Peta split in 1997 shortly after the TV star came out as gay. According to Sandi, the relationship broke down as a result of the "unbearable pressures from the outside world, to stay together and be the perfect couple" following her public admission.

However, the two remained on good terms and continued to co-parent their three children.

Sandi's marriage to Debbie

Sandi later found love again with psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig.

The pair originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2007, and they renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised back in 2014.

Debbie has a daughter of her own from a previous relationship, making Sandi a stepmother.

The family was recently extended even more when Peta, who is a foster carer, adopted a young girl of Pakistani heritage. Around the same time, Meghan gave birth to a son named Arlo - making Sandi a grandmother for the first time.

Chatting on This Morning about the happy day, she said: "I keep grinning. On Saturday my partner and I renewed our vows.

"We did it in a very quiet understated way - on stage at the festival hall! All my children were part of it and two thousand people attended... so a tiny little thing!

"You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect. The most emotional moment for me was my daughter Megan who gave me away, we walked into the audience and two thousand people stood up and cheered. It was very emotional for me."

Sandi and Debbie Toksvig's unique living situation

Not only are Debbie and Sandi the proud owners of a home in Herne Bay but also a chic houseboat that is moored in Wandsworth, South West London.

Their houseboat offers them gorgeous view of the Thames and their dog, Mildred, is also a big fan of boat days. While some chose to live exclusively on a houseboat, Sandi did admit she "cheats" this notion.

"I cheat and also have a house in Kent for all my books," she candidly revealed to Gransnet.

Meanwhile, her lovely home in Kent is so cosy. It features a large dining room leading into the lounge with large windows allowing in plenty of daylight, plus a generously sized garden.

Read more about their homes, here.