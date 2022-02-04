Stacey Solomon congratulated by fans as she marks wonderful milestone The Loose Women star had a reason to celebrate

Stacey Solomon had reason to celebrate on Friday after the Loose Women panellist marked reaching five million followers on Instagram.

To honour the event, the star shared a photo featuring her husband, Joe Swash, and her four children, Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and Rose, who is just four months. The family were all gathered around as Zach held aloft two golden balloons signifying the event. There was also a large cake that had been decorated with pink icing, and it looks like Rex had already tucked in as he had smudges of chocolate around his mouth.

Stacey then shared a heartfelt message with her followers thanking them for their support as she wrote: "5 million. How did this happen? Honestly, I know I sound like a broken record, but I genuinely LOVE coming on here and I can't explain how much laughter and happiness you bring us.

"It really is like having a chat with your mates every day and it's the loveliest feeling. Thank you for being there for me and our family, through the most special times and also the hardest times, for making me laugh, smile and everything in between. To the moon and back back. Always."

She added: "Lots of love from all of us. Thank you 5 million times over. I am under no false pretences that without your kindness and support so many things wouldn't have been possible.

"P.S we tried so hard to get a family photo, and in EVERY single one Rose was eyeing up the cake. That's my girl."

Stacey had a big reason to celebrate

And in the photo she shared the little girl clearly had cake on her mind as instead of looking at the camera she was staring at the delicious-looking food.

Her fans were quick to congratulate her for the achievement, as one penned: "You deserve each and every follower, adore your whole family," and a second said: "It's so amazing well done to you and your family keep smashing it."

And a third was awestruck by the photo shared as they wrote: "Aww so totally deserved @staceysolomon and what a blooming gorgeous picture."

Her milestone comes shortly after some more exciting news for the mum-of-four as it was revealed that her hit show Sort Your Life Out had been renewed for a second series.

The star documents a lot of her life on the social media platform

The first series, which aired in November 2021, saw families' lives completely transformed by Stacey and her team of professionals.

They will be returning to challenge another six families to get rid of half their clutter, providing an abundance of helpful hacks and tidying tips for viewers along the way.

Each episode viewers will see houses being emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, and what must be discarded, sold or recycled.

Stacey's expert team, consisting of carpenter king Robert Bent, organiser supreme Dilly Carter, and Iwan Carrington the cleaning extraordinaire, transform the living space in time for the possessions to be moved back in, and the big reveal.

