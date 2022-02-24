Stacey Solomon candidly reveals body insecurities as she stuns in black bikini The Loose Women star is a mum of four

Stacey Solomon is easily one of the most relatable celebrities out there, and she touched the hearts of her fans on Thursday when she candidly spoke about some body insecurities.

The Loose Women star was taking her baby girl Rose for her first swim, and slipped into a beautiful black bikini for their day at the pool. But while she looked sensational as she posed in the slinky number next to her daughter, who was laughing away in a baby swimsuit, she admitted that she had faced some issues with her body confidence.

First addressing Rose's milestone moment, she explained: "Rose's first swim. She loved it so much. Although there were definitely moments when it looked like she wasn't too pleased with the water the way she was splashing it.

"I forgot how magical those first swims are, even though it feels like yesterday we were taking Rex for his first swim now he's cannon balling in. Happy Thursday Everyone."

She added: "P.S I had a little moment getting ready for swimming where I felt a little bit insecure. Then I remembered how grateful I am that my body has grown the loves of my life."

And offering some advice to her five million followers, she concluded: "For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time. Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it's lying. You're so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe."

The star was applauded for her honesty

Her fans were quick to praise her for the message, but also to assure her that she looked beautiful – and she really did!

One said: "Her face, [the] image of Rex! And how bloody fit do you look," while another commented: "Omg you two are just so adorable and I can't even imagine being insecure when you're that bloody beautiful!!!!"

And a third penned the most moving message as they shared: "Stacey you look bloody gorgeous and you show us all that it's ok to be ourselves and not how we think we should be from the pictures in magazines. You keep it real and we all love you for that; you definitely helped me to love myself that little bit more. Keep being you beautiful."

