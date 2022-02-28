Angela Bassett has hilarious faux pas as she accepts NAACP Award The actress is human just like the rest of us

Angela Bassett has human moments just like any of us do, the only difference being hers might have come at a larger stage than most of us are used to.

The actress had a hilarious faux pas when she forgot her son's name recently at the NAACP Awards after receiving the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for 9-1-1.

As she proceeded to thank the cast and crew of her show, she then went on to thank her family members "for being the penultimate support in my life."

After mentioning husband Courtney B. Vance, she paused briefly before mentioning her son Slater, twin daughter Bronwyn, and her dog Piper.

Angela referenced the moment in hilarious fashion during a virtual press conference after the show, saying: "Usually you forget your husband, right? I went brain dead for a second but yeah, you caught me!"

She added: "I wanted to make sure I got everything in there. It was like six different people I want to thank real quickly in the time frame and I was doing pretty good and thought really well of myself and then I forgot my son's, my child's name."

Angela momentarily blanked on her son's name during her acceptance speech

Angela and Courtney share twins Slater and Bronwyn, both 16, and have been married since 1997.

In an interview with US Weekly, the actress talked about how her parenting style revolved around instilling a work ethic in her kids early, saying: "You got to put the work in with them when they're early, in the young years."

“When they get to 13, you don't have no problems. At18 months, have them making their beds and cleaning up. The covers are only so big, those little blankies."

Angela and Courtney are parents to 16-year-olds Slater and Bronwyn

She also revealed that her son is interested in music, saying: "He likes to write lyrics and raps. He's all in on that. And that's just fine."

