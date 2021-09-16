Ageless Angela Bassett wows in the figure-flattering jumpsuit of our dreams The 9-1-1 star is aging backward.

Angela Bassett keeps proving that she’s only getting better with time, and her style statements are worth taking note of for major inspo.

The 63-year-old actress looked half her age as she struck a pose in a sleeveless silk jumpsuit by The Sei that cinched at the waist and showed off her toned figure.

Angela stunned in a silk ensemble by The SEI

Angela’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, completed the ensemble with croc-embossed metallic pumps and metallic gold Lilou earrings.

The 9-1-1 star wore her long hair in a straight sleek style, which complimented the look, and her skin was positively glowing. Angela suited up in the ensemble for her appearance on The Talk, where she talked about gathering with the Black Panther sequel cast to honor Chadwick Boseman.

"We just spoke of him, spoke of the words he would say to us and how he carried himself. It was really beautiful, humbling, and inspirational that we can all make an impact in the way that we carry ourselves, how we deal with others and the joy we bring to our craft and our everyday experiences...that’s the impact he had on every one of us," she said in a clip that the show’s team shared on Instagram.

Angela took our breaths away at the Oscars in an Alberta Ferreti gown

Angela’s stylish appearance was just the latest time she made us wonder what fountain of youth she was sipping from. We’re still in awe over the exquisite Alberta Ferretti gown the What’s Love Got to Do With It star wore to this year's Oscars.

She presented an award at the Academy Awards and shared several photos from her night on Instagram. Needless to say, fans went wild over her look.

Angela looked breathtaking in her crimson frock, which featured an off-the-shoulder design, dramatic puffed sleeves, and a daring thigh-split that showcased her endless legs.

"Angela, you are simply marvelous darling," commented one follower back in April. "Oh wow," exclaimed another. A third added: "She is 62. I wish I look like this when I'm 40!"

The actress has left us - and fans - convinced that she is aging backward.

Angela stars in 9-1-1, which returns on Sept. 20 on Fox at 8/7c.

