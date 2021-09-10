9-1-1 season five trailer drops and things are getting wild We can't wait!

Things are getting wild in Los Angeles as the first trailer for 9-1-1 season five has dropped.

The new season will air on 20 september and Fox released two trailers to tease fans, but it was the return of the realtor serial rapist with a gun at what appeared to be Athena's head that had fans talking.

Sergeant Athena Grant, played by Angela Bassett, will face her attacker in the new episodes as his case goes to trial.

WATCH: 9-1-1 season five trailer: The City Has Gone Dark

In the clip, we see the police officer woken in the middle of the night before the clip cuts to the rapist with a gun in his hand.

"I'm going down with Athena if anything happens," commented one fan as others shared their excitement that the show was finally returning after three months away.

Episode one, titled Panic, will see "ransomware threats lead to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118 including a medevac helicopter crash at hospital, an animal escape from the LA Zoo and an air-traffic control tower system failure."

"Meanwhile Athena must revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist goes to trial; Eddie suffers a health scare and Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens."

WATCH: 9-1-1 season five trailer: Zoo animals On Hollywood Boulevard

In the second trailer, the scenes focus on the animal escape from LA Zoo, with giraffes and even an elephant taking over Hollywood Boulevard.

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if firefighter Eddie Diaz had died after he was shot by a sniper.

But he made it through surgery, and then stunned best friend Buck when he revealed he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

The show will return on 20 September

It is unclear if the health scare is related to his surgery, but fans have been keen for the show to explore the potential PTSD side effects he may face, especially as he was previously a soldier who was shot by snipers in Afghanistan.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with news reporter Taylor Kelly.

9-1-1 returns to Fox on 20 September at 8/7c

