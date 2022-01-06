Angela Bassett stuns in the most regal and extravagant purple gown you need to see The color of royalty, after all

Angela Bassett knows how to make a powerful statement with a look with the best of them, and did just that with her latest one.

The actress took to social media to share pictures from her cover shoot for InStyle Magazine's January issue, and she looked incredible.

She wore a jaw-dropping purple gown that showed off her toned arms and physique on the one side, while completely draping over her and in front of the camera as a cape on the other.

The majestic design covered the shot in purple and made her look absolutely regal. She let her hair down for the picture and wore hoop earrings as she struck a power pose.

The 9-1-1 star also included shots of herself in various other outfits, including a figure-hugging velvet gown and a one-shouldered dress, both in black, that enveloped her as well.

She simply captioned the magnificent shots: "It continues…" and fans were enthralled at seeing how good the 63-year-old looked.

Ava DuVernay simply commented: "Gasp!!!!!" Yara Shahidi wrote: "INCREDIBLE," while Taraji P Henson said: "WEEEEEERRRRRRKKKK," with flame emojis, which many others left as well.

Angela wowed in a regal and bold purple gown

A fan enthusiastically added: "ROYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!!!!!!!" Another said: "Aging where," with the 9-1-1 official Instagram handle also chiming in with: "Absolute queen."

Angela teased the collaboration when she shared a picture of the cover earlier in the week on her Instagram, featuring her wearing the same black velvet gown.

The outfit went all the way to her head and perfectly accentuated her figure, featuring cut-out details that went all the way down her neckline to her navel.

"New year, new cover (star emoji) Completely honored! Thank you @instylemagazine," she captioned the snapshot.

The actress appeared on the January issue of InStyle Magazine

Fans and celebrities alike went wild over her appearance, with many colleagues like Ava and Taraji leaving encouraging comments, along with others like Octavia Spencer and Deborah Cox.

