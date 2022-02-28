Here's how fans reacted to the devastating 1883 season finale The Paramount Plus show has become a huge fan favorite

Fans of 1883 were left a blubbering mess this weekend after the finale of the show's inaugural season dropped on Paramount Plus.

Based on early reactions, many of them acclaimed the show for the way they were able to handle such heartbreaking moments and neatly wrap the season in a bow.

Star and country singer Faith Hill shared a snippet from the last episode on her Instagram that had fans inundating the comments with their responses.

"So good! Devastating and beautiful #1883," one wrote, with another commenting: "Say it ain't so!!! This CAN'T end #1883obsessed."

A third added: "Cried like a baby. Thank you'll for an amazing show. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the Dutton family," with a fourth agreeing by saying: "What a beautiful but heartbreaking episode!"

The season finale saw deliverance for the storyline surrounding Elsa Dutton, who was wounded by an arrow in the penultimate episode, only to emotionally pass away in front of her parents.

Fans were left devastated by the 1883 finale

Faith and her husband Tim McGraw, starring alongside her, revealed that they were also left in tears as they read the scripts for the final two episodes.

"When I finally finished reading Episode 10 to him, we both just sat there and said, 'My God, this is one of the most incredible stories we've ever read,'," Faith told Variety.

Tim added: "It's going to be a good thing that they hate that ending, because it has to be that way and they know it. It's gonna be devastating. Why would you watch stuff if it doesn't purge your emotions?"

While the show, and Yellowstone itself, are slated to return soon, fans can also look forward to a new spin-off in the works, titled 1932.

Elsa Dutton's heartbreaking death left fans and cast members in tears

It is believed that the upcoming series will focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

