Tim McGraw shares 'struggle' while filming 1883 - and fans react

Tim McGraw has opened up about the struggles of filming the hit series 1883 in a candid new interview, and we certainly can’t blame him!

Chatting in a behind-the-shows video about the series shared on the official Instagram account, he explained: "There’s a grittiness to it, an authenticity to it. The struggles are all real. Most people who went west had no idea, they were horribly unprepared facing a host of new diseases they’ve never been exposed to, animals they’ve never been exposed to."

WATCH: Tim McGraw and cast discuss 1883

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "This show has ruined all other shows for me. It is such a beautiful story," while another added: "The best show! Better then Yellowstone, sorry my opinion!" A third person posted: "All I gotta say is this series better have numerous seasons. I’m so captivated every episode, I keep wanting more and more. The one yesterday was over the top, the best one yet. Keep them coming! This show gives me all the feels. I haven’t been this invested in a show like I am this one, in a long time."

Are you a fan of the show?

As a spin-off of the hit series Yellowstone, 1883 follows how the Duttons came to own the land that would one day become the Yellowstone Ranch.

Previously chatting to Taste of Country about his considerable efforts to train for the role, Tim explained: "I'm sort of a gym rat. I have to be in the gym every morning. The toughest part is being up at three in the morning every morning in order to make your call times. That's probably the hardest part of it, is getting up at three, getting your workouts in. Because there's been a couple of days that I didn't do that, and the energy is not the same on set."

