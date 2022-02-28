The Good Karma Hospital viewers left 'extremely stressed' after season finale

Viewers who tuned in to watch the finale of ITV's medical drama, The Good Karma Hospital, on Sunday night were left "extremely stressed" after the nail-biting episode.

Amanda Redman stars as the eccentric Doctor Lydia Fonseca in the series, while Amrita Acharia plays Ruby Walker, a disillusioned junior doctor who decides to move to India from London after a break-up.

Fans were on the edge of their seats after a patient at the hospital threatened Greg (Neil Morrissey) and the rest of the staff with a knife after his wife died in their care following a car accident.

Viewers of the show were left fearing for Greg's safety as he approached the patient, who was holding a knife to Dr Niki Sharma's (Rebecca Ablack) neck.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "It's been extremely funny and stressful tonight. Brilliant episode and balance," while another added: "I was so scared one of the team was going to die, phew."

A third person commented: "This is so tense."

Viewers were left feeling stressed after a tense episode

Another fan praised the show for its compelling and dramatic storyline, writing: "It's all happening down at the #GoodKarmaHospital thrilling episode, full of drama. I'm loving the additional humour too!! Can this show get any better?"

Thankfully, it was a happy ending for Greg and Lydia, who finally tied the knot, despite Greg temporarily getting cold feet after finding a letter addressed to Lydia from her ex-husband, Dr Jules Fonseca.

Viewers took to Twitter as the credits started to roll to applaud the cast and crew on a "brilliant" series finale. One person tweeted: "This has been the best series so far. Superb from start to finish, a breath of fresh air and sunshine on a Sunday night," while another called for a new series: "Fantastic as always. Roll on the next series, one of my favourite dramas."

Fans called for another series

A third added: "A brilliant end to #GoodKarmaHospital, a happy ending for Lydia and Greg and good conclusions for all the characters. I have enjoyed this series so much again, so gripping, emotional and uplifting. I shall miss it being on every week. Thanks to all involved."

While season five has yet to be confirmed by ITV, the show's creator Dan Sefton has said he believes "it will be made".

