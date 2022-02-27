What does Dancing on Ice's Brendan Cole do for work? The dancer left the BBC show in 2018

Brendan Cole has proved that he can dance just as well on ice as he can in the ballroom after scoring the first ten of the series on Dancing on Ice last week.

While we all know Brendan from his days as a professional dancer on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, many viewers may be curious to know what he does for work now.

WATCH: Brendan Cole practices on the ice with his daughter in heartwarming clip

What does Brendan Cole do for work?

Brendan is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly, a job which he did from when the show first began in 2004 until his departure in 2018.

Since then, the former Strictly star has been busying himself with a wide range of ventures in the entertainment industry.

Brendan Cole is a contestant on this year's Dancing on Ice

He has appeared in several pantomime productions over the years, including in December last year when he starred as Robin Hood at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings.

He also played the Genie of the Ring in a production of Aladdin at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking in 2019 and made his pantomime debut starring as Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Wycombe Swan Theatre in 2018.

In 2019, he competed in ITV's The X-Factor: Celebrity as a duo alongside Hollyoaks actor Jeremy Edwards.

Brendan has appeared in several pantomime productions

Prior to his stint on Dancing on Ice, Brendan swapped his dancing shoes for the judge's chair on the New Zealand version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, which he appeared on from 2005 to 2009. In the years when fellow Strictly star Craig Revel-Horwood was also a judge on the show, the two men's opinions and scores were noticeably different.

Why did Brendan Cole leave Strictly?

The exact reason for Brendan's departure for the show is unknown, however, he did make an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's show in 2018 and told the host that he was "disappointed" with the decision.

Brendan during his Strictly days

"The BBC haven't renewed my contract," he told Lorraine at the time. "We get contracted year upon year. They've made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I'm a little bit in shock."

"I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it. It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision."

