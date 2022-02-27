Grantchester star Robson Green hints at love triangle in season seven The ITV drama returns in March

Grantchester star Robson Green has hinted at a potential love triangle for Reverend Will Davenport in the upcoming season seven.

In an interview with the Radio Times, the actor spoke about the show's latest addition to the cast, Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie, who arrives in Grantchester as Cathy's (Kacey Ainsworth) niece Bonnie Evans.

He said: "[Charlotte] brings a really likeable aspect to the arc that Tom is pursuing in terms of true love."

The actor hinted at a love triangle for Will as the latest teaser trailer shows him kissing new character Maya, played by Ellora Torchia.

Robson also added that Charlotte was a "big hitter" with the cast and said, "she has that lovely ability not only to play serious issues but she can bring levity to them as well."

Kacey was also a fan of the Call the Midwife actress, telling the Radio Times: "We were really excited to get this amazing actress coming in.

Charlotte Ritchie is joining the season seven cast

"It's lovely to expand the family base".

Tom Brittney added: "It felt like Charlotte had been there for years."

Charlotte's character, Bonnie, will be helping Cathy following her split with Robson's DI Geordie Keating at the end of season six.

The upcoming season will be set in 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge.

Robson Green hinted at a potential love triangle for Will

The official synopsis reads: "As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

Grantchester will return to ITV on Friday, March 11 at 9pm.

